PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 26

* This week, Google Inc, the search giant, is expected to propose new headquarters - a series of canopylike buildings from Heatherwick Studio, a London design firm known for works like the fiery caldron at the 2012 Olympics, and Bjarke Ingels, a Danish architect known for his innovative designs. (nyti.ms/1ArgHYd)

* Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday that it had reached a $2.6 billion settlement with the Justice Department over the sale of mortgage securities before the financial crisis. (nyti.ms/1DVDZ9J)

* With some progress on the hourly wage front with Wal-Mart Stores Inc, labor activists are highlighting another longstanding demand: more hours - and more consistent hours - for hourly-wage workers, something they say will make as much a difference to workers' pocketbooks as an increase in wages. (nyti.ms/1LKpvwe)

* Hewlett-Packard CO is in talks to buy Aruba Networks Inc, a maker of WiFi access equipment for businesses, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1LGCTQ5)

* Silicon Valley has lately come to the realization that it is not the meritocracy it has long pretended to be - at least not for women and most minorities. Now, after years of ignoring the issue, and some serious prodding by the likes of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, tech companies say they will do something about the hiring gap between white and Asian men and nearly everyone else. (nyti.ms/1wgWoaG)

* First in Detroit, then in Stockton, California, and now in New Jersey, judges and other top officials are challenging the widespread belief that public pensions are untouchable. (nyti.ms/1LKq60K)

* Joseph Baratta, the head of private equity at the Blackstone Group LP, the biggest alternative investment firm, said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday that the firm was speaking with large investors about a new investment structure that would aim for lower returns over a longer period of time. (nyti.ms/180tkOC)