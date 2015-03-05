PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 5

March 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The public's wait for virtual reality is nearing an end.
In recent days, several of the most prominent companies making
headsets offered rough timetables for consumer versions of their
products, ending the guessing game about when virtual reality
would get its first real test. (nyti.ms/1M99r7p)
* Transcripts the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday of
its 2009 policy meetings show that Ben Bernanke and his
colleagues had a relatively clear understanding of the depth of
the nation's economic problems. But they were hobbled by doubts
about the Fed's ability to do more and by concerns about the
potential political and economic consequences. (nyti.ms/1M99WOW)
* McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday that it would
begin using chickens that are not raised with antibiotics used
to treat humans, a move likely to put pressure on competitors of
the fast-food chain, which now sells more chicken than beef.(nyti.ms/1KpicwE)
* Etsy, a company founded in Brooklyn a decade ago, may
begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market within two months.(nyti.ms/1M9a8O1)
* AbbVie Inc announced late Wednesday that it has
agreed to buy Pharmacyclics Inc, a maker of a cancer
drug that some analysts predict will eventually become one of
the best-selling treatments for that disease, for about $21
billion. (nyti.ms/1M9aZ1b)
* When the news came that the state of New Jersey had
reached a deal with Exxon Mobil Corp to settle its $8.9
billion claim for about $250 million, the driving force behind
the settlement was not the attorney general's office - it was
Governor Chris Christie's chief counsel, Christopher Porrino,
two people familiar with the negotiations said. (nyti.ms/1zZgGXV)
* The producer behind "Blurred Lines," Pharrell Williams,
acknowledged a similarity between the song and Gaye's 1977 song
"Got to Give It Up" but denied that there had been any intention
to copy it. (nyti.ms/1M9c1dJ)
* Barack Obama's ambitious trade agenda - once seen as the
best chance for bipartisan accomplishment in an otherwise rived
Congress - appears to rest on the narrow, somewhat wobbly
shoulders of Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a position
acknowledged by both parties and the White House with some
trepidation. (nyti.ms/1Kpj44u)
* Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in his annual speech to the
nation, warned Thursday that China would have to overcome
economic inefficiencies, excess capacity and impediments to
private enterprise if it were to maintain healthy rates of
growth. (nyti.ms/1Kpjms9)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)