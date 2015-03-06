PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories on the
* Multinational companies accused of human rights abuses
abroad are on the counterattack, seeking to bring down the
lawyers who target them. Drummond Co Inc, a coal
producer based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently asked a federal
judge to hold in contempt Terrence Collingsworth, a lawyer who
has accused companies of mistreating workers, as part of a libel
suit it is pressing against him.(nyti.ms/1aPfUXS)
* What is really under examination in Ellen Pao's lawsuit
against Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, the firm in which she
was junior partner, is the question of why there are so few
women in leadership positions in Silicon Valley. At stake is any
hope that the tech world can claim to be a progressive place, or
even a fair one.(nyti.ms/1aPgchp)
* The United States Postal Service has announced it will
replace its fleet of Grumman mail trucks with what it calls its
next-generation delivery vehicle. The goal is to harness new
technologies, increase fuel efficiency and help the Postal
Service better compete on package deliveries with the likes of
FedEx and United Parcel Service.(nyti.ms/1aPjgtI)
* The nation's largest banks appear to have the financial
strength to survive a nightmarish world where unemployment
soars, house prices plummet and Wall Street crashes, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.(nyti.ms/1aPh6u6)
* The Islamic State, the violent millitant group that
espouses a return to a seventh-century caliphate, has been
astonishingly successful at spreading its message using
21st-century social media, according to a study released
Thursday.(nyti.ms/1aPhGZ3)
* The United States Marshals Service said on Thursday that
14 registered bidders took part in an auction for 50,000
Bitcoins, worth about $14 million, that were seized in
connection with the online bazaar Silk Road.(nyti.ms/1aPhN6N)
