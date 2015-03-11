PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 11

BRIEF-LifeVantage announces Q3 revenue $45 million
* LifeVantage announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Target Corp said that it was laying off 1,700 employees as part of a cost-cutting drive at its Minneapolis headquarters, the first in a wave of job cuts expected at the retailer over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1D3iyVN)
* North Carolina officials say they have hit Duke Energy with the largest environmental fine in state history. The $25.1 million penalty, announced Tuesday by the State Department of Environment and Natural Resources, addresses the contamination of groundwater by coal ash from the company's Sutton Plant. (nyti.ms/1AgMTcj)
* New York State's top financial regulator accused MoneyMutual of marketing illegal, high-cost loans to New Yorkers desperate for cash. As part of the settlement with the financial regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, MoneyMutual agreed to pay a $2.1 million penalty. (nyti.ms/1KUfPSH)
* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday defended his administration's decision to settle a multibillion-dollar pollution suit against Exxon Mobil Corp for a fraction of what the state had originally sought, saying the $225 million deal was "on top of" the company's obligation to clean up the damage it caused. (nyti.ms/1xc3i1F) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 17.8 percent to $205.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: