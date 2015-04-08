PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An Energy Department forecast says that drivers this
summer will pay the lowest prices since 2009, even though oil
prices have stabilized. (nyti.ms/1ClSIpT)
* The British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc said
on Tuesday that it was in advanced discussions with Royal Dutch
Shell Plc over a potential sale. A deal could top $50
billion. BG Group added that there could be no certainty that an
offer would ultimately be made by Shell. (nyti.ms/1IIdzZq)
* Charles Grassley, the Iowa Republican who is chairman of
the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent letters to the Justice
Department and the Treasury asking for details relating to the
United States government's 2012 decision to divert all of Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac's earnings to the
Treasury rather than let them repay taxpayers under the original
bailout agreement. (nyti.ms/1Didsnn)
* Judge Jed Rakoff of Federal District Court in Manhattan
has been a bit of a thorn in the side of the Securities and
Exchange Commission. But his decision on Monday to allow the SEC
to pursue insider trading charges in light of the recent appeals
court opinion in United States v. Newman gives the agency some
indication that cases will not be hamstrung by the decision's
tighter requirements for proving a violation. (nyti.ms/1Didsnn)
* The French conglomerate Vivendi SA is trying to
revamp the fortunes of Dailymotion, a video-sharing website that
has long struggled to live up to its early promise as the next
YouTube. Vivendi on Tuesday entered exclusive talks to buy an 80
percent stake in Dailymotion for about 217 million euros, or
about $235 million, from the French telecommunications giant
Orange SA. (nyti.ms/1HONvf8)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)