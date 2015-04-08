PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 8

April 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An Energy Department forecast says that drivers this summer will pay the lowest prices since 2009, even though oil prices have stabilized. (nyti.ms/1ClSIpT)

* The British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc said on Tuesday that it was in advanced discussions with Royal Dutch Shell Plc over a potential sale. A deal could top $50 billion. BG Group added that there could be no certainty that an offer would ultimately be made by Shell. (nyti.ms/1IIdzZq)

* Charles Grassley, the Iowa Republican who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent letters to the Justice Department and the Treasury asking for details relating to the United States government's 2012 decision to divert all of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's earnings to the Treasury rather than let them repay taxpayers under the original bailout agreement. (nyti.ms/1Didsnn)

* Judge Jed Rakoff of Federal District Court in Manhattan has been a bit of a thorn in the side of the Securities and Exchange Commission. But his decision on Monday to allow the SEC to pursue insider trading charges in light of the recent appeals court opinion in United States v. Newman gives the agency some indication that cases will not be hamstrung by the decision's tighter requirements for proving a violation. (nyti.ms/1Didsnn)

* The French conglomerate Vivendi SA is trying to revamp the fortunes of Dailymotion, a video-sharing website that has long struggled to live up to its early promise as the next YouTube. Vivendi on Tuesday entered exclusive talks to buy an 80 percent stake in Dailymotion for about 217 million euros, or about $235 million, from the French telecommunications giant Orange SA. (nyti.ms/1HONvf8) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)