PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 9

April 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Energy companies have spent months in a state of strategic
paralysis, wary of making big moves with oil prices plunging.
Now, the mind-set is shifting, as the industry giants look to
capitalize on the weakness. On Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
agreed to buy the BG Group Plc for $70 billion.
It is the first major deal for an oil and gas producer since
prices started falling last summer. (nyti.ms/1DmwyZI)
* Disconcerting forecasts showing aging populations and
increasing burdens on social services are weighing on
governments throughout Europe. (nyti.ms/1aMdedN)
* Wall Street's oversight of cybersecurity measures at
outside firms it does business with remains a work in progress,
according to a review by New York State's top financial
regulator. A survey of 40 banks found that only about a third
require their outside vendors to notify them of any breach to
their own networks, which could in turn compromise confidential
information of the bank and its customers. (nyti.ms/1yXsRUR)
* Minutes of the March policy meeting, and recent comments
by Federal Reserve officials, reflect concern that job and
inflation goals are unmet. (nyti.ms/1CrwXVN)
* When Mark Pincus hired a new executive to run Zynga Inc
, the online game company he founded, he wrote on
Twitter, calling the executive, Don Mattrick, an "Internet
treasure." Now, less than two years later, Zynga's Internet
treasure has left the company, and Pincus has returned as chief
executive. (nyti.ms/1Pmbk3c)
* Battered by a scandal over delays in approving groups for
tax-exempt status and plagued by a backlog tens of thousands of
cases long, the Internal Revenue Service unveiled a strikingly
stripped-down online application last year to speed the process.
But to critics, the IRS's version of "don't ask, don't tell" is
fraught with problems. (nyti.ms/1DLjrTT)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)