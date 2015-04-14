PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 14

April 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* One former security contractor, Nicholas Slatten, received a life sentence on Monday and three others received 30-year sentences for the killings of unarmed civilians in Iraq. The men had been among several private American security guards who fired into Baghdad's crowded Nisour Square on Sept.16, 2007, and last October they were convicted of killing 14 unarmed Iraqis.(nyti.ms/1JEfJug)

* Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York and the state's chief judge will introduce a plan to gradually reduce the inmate population at Rikers by clearing the backlogs at state courts. "Too many people have been detained at Rikers, sometimes for years, while they wait for trial," Blasio, said in a statement. (nyti.ms/1CRIU7p)

* Dan Price, the founder of Gravity Payments surprised his 120-person staff by announcing that he planned over the next three years to raise the salary of even the lowest-paid clerk, customer service representative and salesman to a minimum of $70,000. (nyti.ms/1NAPiv8)

* General Electric Co is working on a six-part documentary series about science and technology that will be broadcast on the National Geographic Channel beginning in November. The channel, which is co-producing the series, plans to announce it Wednesday at its upfront presentation in New York. (nyti.ms/1ylP58a)

* The head of the Russian energy giant Gazprom OAO said that if the EU angled for a single price for its natural gas, it would likely be at higher end of the current spectrum. (nyti.ms/1GFkaXb)

* Jeffrey Immelt, chief executive of General Electric Co , was speaking at Stanford Business School a few years ago when a student asked him pointedly: How tough was it to be the next act at GE after the celebrated two-decade tenure of Jack Welch? It is a subject Immelt mostly avoids, and at first he deflected the question with a joke, advising the students to plan their careers so that their predecessors are failures. (nyti.ms/1GFeTPu)

