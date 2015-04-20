PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* International Business Machines Corp's partnership
with Beijing Teamsun Technology Co Ltd, a Beijing
company to provide key technologies is similar to ones it has
made elsewhere, but it has collided with political and trade
issues. (nyti.ms/1cO31OD)
* "Daredevil," the 17th Netflix Inc original series
to make its debut this year, is part of an expanding range of
original shows intended to position the company for a digital
revolution in entertainment. (nyti.ms/1aJhtWq)
* China's central bank on Sunday freed roughly $200 billion
for new lending, a widely expected stimulus measure devised to
pump more money into the economy. It is the latest sign that
economic growth may be slowing faster than the leadership in
Beijing anticipated. (nyti.ms/1P29pja)
* Interpublic Group of Companies Inc is buying a
minority stake in Samba TV, a start-up that provides television
analytics, part of the advertising giant's effort to understand
how consumers are watching television. (nyti.ms/1biwvns)
* The staff lawyers at the Justice Department reviewing
Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion takeover of Time
Warner Cable Inc have raised concerns about the merger
and are leaning toward recommending that it be blocked,
according to a person with knowledge of the deliberations. (nyti.ms/1JXFEgA)
* Another Brazilian company has fallen to the corruption
scandal surrounding Brazil's petroleum giant, Petrobras: Schahin
Group requested on Friday a bankruptcy court's protection for 28
of its subsidiaries. (nyti.ms/1OwBwF5)
