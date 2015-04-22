PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories on
* A group of six senators on Tuesday sent a letter to the
Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission,
urging them to reject Comcast Corp's proposed $45
billion takeover of Time Warner Cable. The senators
argued that the combination of the country's two largest cable
operators would give one company too much power over the future
of television and broadband.(nyti.ms/1IFAuEY)
* Republican lawmakers and the White House have agreed to
subject any trade deal negotiated by President Obama to a
monthslong review by Congress and the public, a concession aimed
at winning the support of Democrats who view trade agreements as
a threat to American workers. (nyti.ms/1IFBskJ)
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, an Israeli
maker of generic drugs, on Tuesday made an unsolicited $40
billion offer for Mylan NV, a rival based in the
Netherlands. Just hours later, Perrigo Co Plc, an Irish
company that makes store-brand drugs, rejected a $29 billion
takeover offer that Mylan made earlier this month. (nyti.ms/1QhnGKj)
* With their country running desperately low on cash, Greek
officials met on Tuesday with the head of the Russian energy
giant Gazprom OAO, spurring speculation about a
possible multibillion-dollar pipeline deal between Athens and
Moscow. (nyti.ms/1IFExRE)
* On Tuesday, a little-known power equipment maker, the
Baoding Tianwei Group, became the first state-owned company to
default in China's huge domestic bond market, throwing doubt on
the long-held notion that such businesses have implicit
government backing. (nyti.ms/1E9Dfid)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)