PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

* Facing intense regulatory scrutiny, Comcast Corp
is planning to abandon its $45 billion takeover of Time Warner
Cable Inc, people briefed on the matter said on
Thursday, ending a bid that would have united the country's two
largest cable operators and reshaped the rapidly evolving video
and broadband markets. (nyti.ms/1GbLdEu)
* The Pentagon on Thursday took a major step designed to
instill a measure of fear in potential cyberadversaries,
releasing a new strategy that for the first time explicitly
discusses the circumstances under which cyberweapons could be
used against an attacker, and naming the countries it says
present the greatest threat: China, Russia, Iran and North
Korea. (nyti.ms/1aWSIGA)
* Chinese antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Daimler
AG's Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million),
accusing the company of fixing prices on luxury cars and some
spare parts. The penalty is just the latest for a foreign
carmaker in China, the world's largest auto market. (nyti.ms/1JA8eUq)
* Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is
offering a new deal to the former associate who unsuccessfully
sued the firm, accusing it of gender discrimination: Promise not
to pursue this case any further or pay us $1 million. (nyti.ms/1DiqegU)
* The family office for the Google Inc chairman
Eric E. Schmidt has purchased a large stake in the $36 billion
hedge fund, D. E. Shaw. (nyti.ms/1yVifeH)
* Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $2.5 billion in
penalties, a record settlement for the interest rate cases,
which have already stung the likes of Barclays Plc and
UBS Group AG. Deutsche Bank also agreed to accept a
criminal guilty plea for the British subsidiary at the center of
the case (nyti.ms/1HyqSNH)
($1 = 6.1962 Chinese yuan)
