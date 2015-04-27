PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulators are considering whether to reopen an investigation into Jeeps with rear gas tanks, despite Fiat Chrysler's agreement two years ago to recall some of the affected models. (nyti.ms/1bv3CUk)

* As soon as Comcast Corp withdrew, Charter Communications Inc was reported to be exploring a new bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, but some predict consumers will lose no matter who buys whom. (nyti.ms/1Gn9W8O)

* Computer industry mainstays are rolling out technology to block surveillance, including by the National Security Agency, which fears "going dark" on terror threats. (nyti.ms/1GnaHP9)

* Jay Z took to Twitter on Sunday to defend his new streaming music service Tidal, after news reports suggested that the app was slipping into early oblivion. (nyti.ms/1HMgu6H)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)