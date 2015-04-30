PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 30

April 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve's policy makers signaled that an interest-rate hike is still likely later this year. (nyti.ms/1bgiFB2)

* Pimco, the global bond giant, said on Wednesday Ben Bernanke, the former Federal Reserve chairman, would become a senior adviser to the firm. (nyti.ms/1DLGhW2)

* A Senate bill introduced on Wednesday was aimed at slowing so-called patent trolls, companies whose principal business is generating suits rather than producing products. (nyti.ms/1JCc6aQ)

* Ford Motor Co is recalling almost 593,000 cars and trucks in North America, including 520,000 because the power-assist to the steering could be lost, making the vehicle harder to turn, the automaker announced on Wednesday. About 554,000 of the vehicles are in the United States. (nyti.ms/1HSMqF1)

* The streaming service Hulu has signed an exclusive deal to stream episodes of "Seinfeld," adding the classic television sitcom to its expanding slate of programming. The deal with Sony Pictures Television, announced on Wednesday during Hulu's Digital Content NewFronts presentation, includes all nine seasons of the show, which will be available on Hulu's subscription service starting in June. (nyti.ms/1JU695O)

