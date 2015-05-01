PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories on the
* Tesla Motors Inc says it is making a foray into
the challenge of how to use the sun's energy when it is not
shining, with a fleet of battery systems for homeowners,
businesses and utilities. (nyti.ms/1GLZJIv)
* The reshaped Microsoft Corp that Satya Nadella,
the new chief executive, envisions has fewer internal fiefs and
is more willing to favor big bets on new technologies over
protecting legacy cash cows. (nyti.ms/1PclFvJ)
* General Motors Co said Thursday it would invest
$5.4 billion in its American factories over the next three years
as part of a broader effort to modernize production facilities
and secure jobs. (nyti.ms/1FBEDLo)
* The highly pathogenic H5 avian flu turned up in initial
tests at five more farms in Iowa, including a commercial egg
operation housing up to 5.5 million birds, Iowa's agriculture
department said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1dzsxHG)
* Federal regulators will order operators of Boeing Co's
787 Dreamliners to shut down the plane's electrical power
periodically after Boeing discovered a software error that could
result in a total loss of power. (nyti.ms/1FBENCp)
