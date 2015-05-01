PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tesla Motors Inc says it is making a foray into the challenge of how to use the sun's energy when it is not shining, with a fleet of battery systems for homeowners, businesses and utilities. (nyti.ms/1GLZJIv)

* The reshaped Microsoft Corp that Satya Nadella, the new chief executive, envisions has fewer internal fiefs and is more willing to favor big bets on new technologies over protecting legacy cash cows. (nyti.ms/1PclFvJ)

* General Motors Co said Thursday it would invest $5.4 billion in its American factories over the next three years as part of a broader effort to modernize production facilities and secure jobs. (nyti.ms/1FBEDLo)

* The highly pathogenic H5 avian flu turned up in initial tests at five more farms in Iowa, including a commercial egg operation housing up to 5.5 million birds, Iowa's agriculture department said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1dzsxHG)

* Federal regulators will order operators of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliners to shut down the plane's electrical power periodically after Boeing discovered a software error that could result in a total loss of power. (nyti.ms/1FBENCp) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)