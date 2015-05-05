PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5

May 5 Following are the top stories on the New
* Faced with slumping sales in its biggest markets,
McDonald's on Monday announced the first steps of a
global turnaround strategy, acknowledging that a business that
has served up billions of burgers on the cheap was in urgent
need of change. (nyti.ms/1EMCEC7)
* Exor, the investment firm controlled by the
Agnelli family, had its $6.4 billion offer for the reinsurance
group PartnerRe rejected on Monday. (nyti.ms/1Pk6IHW)
* The U.S Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether
federal regulators may encourage electricity users like schools,
hospitals and shopping centers to reduce consumption at peak
times in exchange for price breaks. (nyti.ms/1JNaLya)
* The Internet is taking over television. That shift is
occurring at Comcast, where the number of people who
subscribe to the company's Internet service surpassed its total
video subscribers for the first time during the second quarter
this year. (nyti.ms/1KIxg50)
