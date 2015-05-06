PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 6

May 6 Following are the top stories on the New
York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* On Tuesday, a filing with the Federal Communications
Commission revealed that Netflix was urging regulators
to reject the deal between AT&T and DirecTV,
arguing that a combined AT&T and DirecTV would have the ability
and incentive to use its heft to harm online video distributors
like Netflix to protect its core TV business. (nyti.ms/1DREH3G)
* A roof-raising trade gap in March highlighted concerns
that the rise of the dollar against other currencies was
weakening the economy, chipping away at the ability of American
manufacturers to compete abroad while encouraging more imports
to fill retailers' shelves. (nyti.ms/1EPofVH)
* New details emerged on Tuesday in Hewlett-Packard's
$5.1 billion lawsuit against two former top executives
at Autonomy, the British data intelligence company that HP
acquired in 2011 for $11 billion. (nyti.ms/1RbGPOh)
* Bank of America has hired Chris Cormier, a
specialist in helping companies in the technology, media and
telecommunications sectors go public, as a managing director,
the firm announced in an internal memorandum. (nyti.ms/1ILWSif)
(Compiled by Avik Das in Bengaluru)