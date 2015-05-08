PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the
* Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase have
agreed to update borrowers' credit reports within the next three
months to reflect that the debts were extinguished. The move is
a victory for borrowers whose credit reports have been marred as
a result of the reported debts, imperiling their job prospects
and torpedoing their chances of getting new loans. (nyti.ms/1Ptsg57)
* President Obama chose to make his stand in the current
fight for trade negotiating power at Nike Inc
headquarters in Oregon, ground zero in the American war over
free trade. (nyti.ms/1QrNB15)
* Uber has submitted a bid for Here, the main competitor to
Google Maps, for as much as $3 billion. Here is owned by Nokia
, the Finnish telecom giant, which announced last
month that it was considering selling the business. (nyti.ms/1ETQpyP)
* Amarin Pharma took the unusual step of suing the Food and
Drug Administration, arguing that it has a constitutional right
to share certain information about its product with doctors,
even though the agency did not permit the company to do so. (nyti.ms/1KQB6Jm)
* Almost 29 percent of the news stories displayed by
Facebook's News Feed present views that conflict with the
user's own ideology, a peer-reviewed study published on Thursday
in the journal Science found. (nyti.ms/1KonqEu)
* To many Americans, the billionaire investor Warren Buffett
is the "Oracle of Omaha". To another billionaire investor,
Daniel Loeb, he is a hypocrite. Loeb, who runs the $17.4 billion
hedge fund Third Point, told an audience of hedge fund faithful
on Wednesday that Buffett "has a lot of wisdom, but I think we
need to be aware of the disconnect between his wisdom and how he
behaves." (nyti.ms/1KoriFH)
