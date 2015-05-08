PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase have agreed to update borrowers' credit reports within the next three months to reflect that the debts were extinguished. The move is a victory for borrowers whose credit reports have been marred as a result of the reported debts, imperiling their job prospects and torpedoing their chances of getting new loans. (nyti.ms/1Ptsg57)

* President Obama chose to make his stand in the current fight for trade negotiating power at Nike Inc headquarters in Oregon, ground zero in the American war over free trade. (nyti.ms/1QrNB15)

* Uber has submitted a bid for Here, the main competitor to Google Maps, for as much as $3 billion. Here is owned by Nokia , the Finnish telecom giant, which announced last month that it was considering selling the business. (nyti.ms/1ETQpyP)

* Amarin Pharma took the unusual step of suing the Food and Drug Administration, arguing that it has a constitutional right to share certain information about its product with doctors, even though the agency did not permit the company to do so. (nyti.ms/1KQB6Jm)

* Almost 29 percent of the news stories displayed by Facebook's News Feed present views that conflict with the user's own ideology, a peer-reviewed study published on Thursday in the journal Science found. (nyti.ms/1KonqEu)

* To many Americans, the billionaire investor Warren Buffett is the "Oracle of Omaha". To another billionaire investor, Daniel Loeb, he is a hypocrite. Loeb, who runs the $17.4 billion hedge fund Third Point, told an audience of hedge fund faithful on Wednesday that Buffett "has a lot of wisdom, but I think we need to be aware of the disconnect between his wisdom and how he behaves." (nyti.ms/1KoriFH)