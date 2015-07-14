PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 14

July 14 The following are the top stories on the
* Roughly 350 creditors were told they would have to wait
several weeks until a working group of Puerto Rico leaders
formed recommendations for resolving the island's fiscal crisis.
(nyti.ms/1MqAJpd)
* Despite the tentative bailout deal, the European Central
Bank, which has been keeping Greek banks propped up for months
with emergency loans, declined on Monday to provide additional
cash. (nyti.ms/1MqCeDY)
* Over the last month, trillions of dollars of value were
wiped from the Chinese domestic market as stocks plunged by more
than a third. The Chinese government stepped in, issuing a
series of increasingly aggressive moves to prop up the market.
Hedge funds are now reassessing their positions and questioning
the role of the government in China's stock market. (nyti.ms/1M7tF3Y)
* U.S. fantasy sports startup FanDuel plans to announce
on Tuesday that it has raised $275 million in a new round of
financing, bringing its total haul from investors to $363
million. (nyti.ms/1M7tKEB)
* Uber, the ride-hailing service, is now out of the running
to acquire Here, the mapping division of Nokia Oyj,
according to three people with knowledge of the talks. The
company had submitted an offer for Here this year for as much as
$3 billion. (nyti.ms/1M7uj1t)
* CrowdStrike, a security services provider focused on
stopping attacks before they happen, announced on Monday that it
had raised $100 million in a new round of financing. (nyti.ms/1M7un0Z)
