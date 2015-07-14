PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 14

July 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Roughly 350 creditors were told they would have to wait several weeks until a working group of Puerto Rico leaders formed recommendations for resolving the island's fiscal crisis. (nyti.ms/1MqAJpd)

* Despite the tentative bailout deal, the European Central Bank, which has been keeping Greek banks propped up for months with emergency loans, declined on Monday to provide additional cash. (nyti.ms/1MqCeDY)

* Over the last month, trillions of dollars of value were wiped from the Chinese domestic market as stocks plunged by more than a third. The Chinese government stepped in, issuing a series of increasingly aggressive moves to prop up the market. Hedge funds are now reassessing their positions and questioning the role of the government in China's stock market. (nyti.ms/1M7tF3Y)

* U.S. fantasy sports startup FanDuel plans to announce on Tuesday that it has raised $275 million in a new round of financing, bringing its total haul from investors to $363 million. (nyti.ms/1M7tKEB)

* Uber, the ride-hailing service, is now out of the running to acquire Here, the mapping division of Nokia Oyj, according to three people with knowledge of the talks. The company had submitted an offer for Here this year for as much as $3 billion. (nyti.ms/1M7uj1t)

* CrowdStrike, a security services provider focused on stopping attacks before they happen, announced on Monday that it had raised $100 million in a new round of financing. (nyti.ms/1M7un0Z) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)