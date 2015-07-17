PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 17

July 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steve Huffman, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, is back at
the online message board as its new CEO. Upon his return,
Huffman proposed a new content policy for the site that would
effectively ban spam, illegal activity and harassment, as well
as the posting of "private or confidential information" and
sexual content involving minors. (nyti.ms/1HTuEgR)
* As the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates
later this year, Republican critics have dialed down the volume
of their complaints, while Democrats are now fretting loudly
about the path of monetary policy. After her appearance before a
House committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet
Yellen was once again pressed by Democrats concerned that the
Fed will raise rates too soon. (nyti.ms/1HTuYwj)
* Aspen Foods is recalling nearly two million pounds of
frozen chicken products after three people in Minnesota became
ill with infections from salmonella. (nyti.ms/1HTvdHE)
* Uber is now becoming an unexpected proxy in the
campaign for the White House. It has center stage in the
emerging debate between the left and the right over the future
of work, the responsibilities of employers, the virtues of
technology and the necessity of workplace regulation. (nyti.ms/1HTvAlE)
* European finance officials pledged support and money for
Greece on Thursday, even as the prospects of reaching a final
bailout deal were clouded by political uncertainty in Athens and
German doubts about the need to preserve Greek membership in the
eurozone. (nyti.ms/1HTvH0g)
* The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved
plans to prevent large businesses from gaining access to
small-business discounts in a much-anticipated auction of
airwaves expected early next year. (nyti.ms/1HTvQ47)
