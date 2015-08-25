PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories on the
- Stocks around the world tumbled in volatile trading on
Monday, leaving investors to wonder how much government
officials can and will do to insulate the global economy from
the turmoil. The upheaval in the markets began with another rout
in China that drew comparisons to the 1987 crash in the United
States known as "Black Monday." (nyti.ms/1WP5BXr)
- Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said business
was booming in China, where the company has long laid the
groundwork to reap big sales. The statement gave Apple a
short-term reprieve, helping lift its stock from 10 percent down
to positive territory. (nyti.ms/1Ji1Gey)
- The downward spiral of oil prices and the reluctance to
reduce production are threatening to destabilize economies and
governments in many places that are already fragile. (nyti.ms/1MK0aV1)
- The sudden and rapid sell-off across global markets has
caught many on Wall Street off guard, interrupting the vacation
plans of richly compensated money managers - especially those at
some of the nation's biggest hedge funds, where losses over the
last few days have been especially steep. (nyti.ms/1MK0lzy)
- Southern Co's acquisition of AGL Resources Inc
could yet find its true north. The power producer is
buying its crosstown Atlanta rival for $12 billion, including $4
billion of debt. Although the premium looks rich for the utility
sector, there is at least a chance that the price can be
justified. The deal, announced on Monday, represents an
important step for Southern as it moves from coal to natural
gas. (nyti.ms/1WP78N1)
