PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 31

Aug 31 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Univision Communications Inc, the country's
largest Spanish-language broadcaster, is facing questions about
its business prospects ahead of its planned initial public
offering because of worries over sharp declines in ratings and
weak advertising sales and increased competition from its rival
Telemundo. (nyti.ms/1Jr7qR6)
- Hedge fund manager Daniel Zwirn has teamed up with Westaim
Corp, a Canadian investment company, to create Arena
Finance Company and Arena Investors, according to people briefed
on the matter. Arena Finance, which will begin with roughly $183
million, will buy and originate commercial and real estate
loans. Arena Investors, which currently has around $15 million
of Zwirn's family money, will invest money on behalf of
institutional investors. (nyti.ms/1fQoFmq)
- Citing time lost to a tropical storm, the government of
Puerto Rico postponed by one week a plan for a "negotiated
moratorium" on $72 billion of debt. (nyti.ms/1IxsPXa)
- The opinions about Wall Street that are emerging from the
presidential candidates suggest that the financial industry
could face very different futures depending on which party wins
the White House. (nyti.ms/1Kn32Is)
- An approaching action on interest rates is being closely
watched as a broader debate divides liberals and conservatives
over the management of the American economy. Investors, who
always pay attention to the Fed, are paying particular attention
now. (nyti.ms/1UgKC0L)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)