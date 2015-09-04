PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 4

Sept 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank,
pledged on Thursday to intervene by increasing economic stimulus
spending if the turmoil in the global economy continues. But the
central bank will not act until it has more information about
the effect of a slowdown in emerging markets and other risks,
Draghi said at a news conference. (nyti.ms/1JRQmr1)
- The lawyers for three former executives of Dewey & LeBoeuf
must feel confident that prosecutors have failed to prove that
the men used accounting gimmicks to defraud lenders and
creditors of the once-prominent New York law firm. The defense
team plans to formally rest its case on Tuesday without calling
a single witness to testify in the criminal trial, which began
in late May. (nyti.ms/1UqHDD8)
- Philip A Falcone, the brash hedge fund titan who once
managed $26 billion before stumbling and running afoul of
regulators, is pressing ahead on a new comeback effort, his
second. His latest investment platform is a publicly traded
company with $800 million in assets called HC2 Holdings Inc
. (nyti.ms/1OflznF)
- China's biggest rail manufacturing company is setting its
sights on the United States. It broke ground on Thursday for a
$60 million plant in Springfield, Massachusetts, that will
assemble new cars for Boston's subway system. The state-owned
company, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, or CRRC,
is the first Chinese rail car manufacturer to win a major
transit contract in the United States. (nyti.ms/1KNZPjP)
- Economic slowdowns in Russia and China have put energy
deals between the countries in question, affecting the
once-vaunted relationship between the Chinese president, Xi
Jinping, and Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin. (nyti.ms/1NdTPTu)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)