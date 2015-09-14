PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intelligence start-up ISight Partners has assembled a team of expert analysts fluent in 24 languages to infiltrate the underground and prevent criminals from attacking its clients. (nyti.ms/1F8fKJ1)

- A new version of Apple Inc's Apple TV device has a lot more capabilities than earlier versions. But getting television shows on the device is a challenge. In the United States, Apple might have to negotiate with a network like CBS Corp for content, but it would also have to negotiate with local affiliates for rights to some shows. People with knowledge of Apple's television negotiations say that local affiliates pushed back against some content deals. (nyti.ms/1KhgIP4)

- The Chinese search giant Baidu Inc and CloudFlare, a start-up based in San Francisco, have joined in an unusual business arrangement to speed Internet traffic into and out of China. (nyti.ms/1M5LwWE)

- Marketed as a way to get out of debt, loans from online lenders are instead worsening some people's financial troubles and leaving them deeper under water. (nyti.ms/1QbVfLX)