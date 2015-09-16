PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sep 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the
- As more men take time off work when a baby is born, many
are also filing lawsuits and complaints about how much time they
can take and the professional setbacks they endure when they
return to work. (nyti.ms/1ig5O5E)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the
United Automobile Workers union reached a tentative agreement on
Tuesday on a new contract that could establish a pattern for
labor deals at the other two American carmakers, General Motors
and Ford. (nyti.ms/1OuX7RC)
- Facebook's famous "like" button, with its
silhouette of an upturned thumb, will soon be accompanied by an
alternative: a way to "dislike" a post. Mark Zuckerberg, the
company's co-founder and chief executive, said that Facebook was
"very close to shipping a test" of a dislike button. (nyti.ms/1Lx5IOn)
- Hewlett-Packard is eliminating about 10 percent of
its jobs, or perhaps 30,000 of its 300,000 employees as it
refocuses from costly, low-margin business services to
higher-value consulting and cross selling. (nyti.ms/1F1VWai)
