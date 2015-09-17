PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the
- Federal prosecutors are poised to settle a criminal
investigation into General Motors, according to people
briefed on the matter, accusing the automaker of failing to
disclose a safety defect tied to at least 124 deaths. The case,
which the prosecutors plan to unveil on Thursday, would cap a
wide-ranging investigation that tainted the automaker's
reputation for quality and safety and damaged its bottom line.
- Cablevision has agreed to sell itself to Altice
, an acquisitive European telecommunications giant, for
about $17.7 billion, including debt, people briefed on the
matter said on Wednesday. It is the latest deal to reshape the
- Bank of America shareholders will vote on Tuesday
on whether Brian Moynihan can retain his role as both chairman
- Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve chairwoman, faces a
crucial moment on Thursday when the Fed's policy-making
committee announces whether the time has come to start raising
