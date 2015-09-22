PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22

Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The embattled prime minister of Malaysia, facing mounting political turmoil and a parade of inquiries at home and abroad into a sovereign wealth fund that he oversees, is now coming under the scrutiny of American investigators as well. (nyti.ms/1FZtTTP)

- Volkswagen AG executives told environmental regulators repeatedly that discrepancies on pollution tests were not a deliberate attempt to deceive Washington officials. But this month, they made a startling admission: The diesel vehicles the company sold in the United States used software meant to cheat on the tests. Volkswagen made the admission only when the Environmental Protection Agency took the extraordinary action of threatening to withhold approval for its 2016 Volkswagen and Audi diesel models. (nyti.ms/1MFQHQl)

- The chill on the Chinese economy has eroded some of the sheen attached to President Xi Jinping, and some analysts say he may want to project an especially strong image when holding talks in the United States. (nyti.ms/1V6Vhf0)

- Brian Williams is expected to return to the air on MSNBC on Tuesday in his new role as a breaking news anchor, four months after he was suspended from his position as anchor of "Nightly News." NBC News executives hope he can help MSNBC reverse its fortunes. (nyti.ms/1NIumQO)

- China's coal consumption weakened last year and through the first half of this year, largely because of a slowing economy, but this could mean brighter prospects for worldwide efforts to slow global warming. (nyti.ms/1L26IQp)

- As Greece grapples with a continued downturn, bartering is gaining traction at the margins of the economy, part of a collection of worrisome signs for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who was re-elected on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1V7aNlG) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)