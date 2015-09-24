PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 24

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Chinese president, Xi Jinping, heard criticism of his government's laws and practices that discriminate against American corporate operations in China on his visit to Microsoft Corp's headquarters. (nyti.ms/1FvoMjr)
- A legal position published in Luxembourg on Wednesday by a senior adviser to Europe's highest court said that a trans-Atlantic "safe harbor" agreement allowing companies to ship people's data between both regions did not provide sufficient checks. The nonbinding but influential opinion could restrict how American companies like Facebook Inc and Google Inc move European data around the world. (nyti.ms/1Mr7cwK)
- Martin Winterkorn resigned as chief executive of Volkswagen AG on Wednesday, taking responsibility for an emissions cheating scandal that has gravely damaged the carmaker's reputation. (nyti.ms/1NNJCMh)
- Investors like Mark Hart are making a high-stakes gamble that China's currency devaluation last month was not a one-time event and there could be a 50 percent currency implosion that will come when foreign investors pull their money out of China. (nyti.ms/1Kwp0G2)
- Ever since governments began regulating cars, automakers have been finding ways to cheat to improve data on emissions, gas mileage and safety. (nyti.ms/1jcSwYg)
-International Business Machines Corp plans to open a second headquarters for Watson, its artificial-intelligence system, in San Francisco in 2016 and eventually employ several hundred people. (nyti.ms/1VbBN3s) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.