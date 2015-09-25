PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Regulators in several European countries have opened
investigations, attorneys general in the United States have
joined federal inquiries, and there has been broader criticism
of Volkswagen, and diesels, in markets from South
Korea to Brazil. (nyti.ms/1R4v0rY)
- A stunning decline in the value of the real is now the
latest blow to Brazilian businesses struggling with recession.
(nyti.ms/1KCS37Q)
- President Xi Jinping of China will make a landmark
commitment on Friday to start a national program in 2017 that
will limit and put a price on greenhouse gas emissions, Obama
administration officials said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1YEADlJ)
- Brazil's two largest cities may be on the verge of banning
Uber's service, adding to the ride-hailing service's growing
list of regulatory problems. (nyti.ms/1LR0eOQ)
- Nydia M. Velázquez, Democrat of New York, is expected to
introduce an amendment to the 1940 act that would give mutual
fund investors in Puerto Rico the same regulatory protection
that their counterparts have on the United States mainland. (nyti.ms/1KynUJX)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)