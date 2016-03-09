PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 9

March 9 The following are the top stories on the
- German prosecutors said on Tuesday that they had expanded
their investigation into the illegal manipulation of tailpipe
emissions by Volkswagen AG, raising the number of
suspects to 17, from six. (nyti.ms/21YcudQ)
- An appeals court on Tuesday denied a request by Tom Hayes,
a former trader at Citigroup Inc and UBS Group AG
, to ask Britain's highest court to review his
conviction in August for conspiring to manipulate a global
benchmark interest rate known as Libor. (nyti.ms/21YczOG)
- After years of seeing United Continental Holdings
struggle, two hedge funds have begun an insurrection against the
airline's board - and have turned to Gordon Bethune, former
chief executive of Continental Airlines, to lead the charge. (nyti.ms/21YcOt9)
- An unregistered investment adviser with a criminal past
and an interest in the wine business is facing fraud charges by
the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has accused him of
going to extraordinary lengths to hide his past from investors
and make his firm appear legitimate. (nyti.ms/21Yfozh)
- Marcelo Odebrecht, the former chief executive of Brazil's
largest construction company Odebrecht SA, was
convicted of corruption and money laundering on Tuesday. He was
sentenced to more than 19 years in prison by the Brazilian judge
who is leading the wide-ranging investigation into corruption at
the state-owned oil company, Petrobras. (nyti.ms/21YfK92)
