PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 11

- A new approach to managing China's corporate debt burden
may offer temporary relief for banks but spell further
difficulties for the country's economy - having deeply troubled
companies use stock to pay overdue loans. (nyti.ms/1RUmMn7)
- The Obama administration argued on Thursday that "no
single corporation" - even one as successful as Apple Inc
- should be allowed to flout the rule of law by
refusing to help the FBI unlock the iPhone used by one of the
San Bernardino, California, attackers. (nyti.ms/1RUmOM1)
- TransCanada Corp, whose Keystone XL pipeline
project was rejected by the Obama administration in November,
had been in talks with Columbia Pipeline Group Inc
about an acquisition, people briefed on the discussions said. (nyti.ms/1RUmPj4)
- Bridgewater Associates, the world's biggest hedge fund,
has hired a former senior Apple Inc executive to be a co-chief
executive. Jon Rubinstein, who worked closely with Steve Jobs
for many years and earned the nickname "the Podfather" for his
work leading Apple's iPod team, will join the $154 billion
Bridgewater in May. (nyti.ms/1RUmZH3)
