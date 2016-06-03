PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Michael Ferro, who took the helm of Tribune Publishing as chairman four months ago, has installed his close associates on the company's board, making it less likely that Gannett would continue to pursue its unsolicited takeover offer. He is also changing the company's name to tronc, which stands for Tribune online content.(nyti.ms/25DY8RW)

- Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid al-Falih had a message for the global market: Don't expect us to influence the price of crude oil by adjusting supplies. "I think managing in the traditional way that we tried in the past may never come again," the minister said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1TSnKEQ)

- The Justice Department announced criminal charges on Thursday against two former Deutsche Bank traders accused of manipulating interest rates. The former traders, Matthew Connolly and Gavin Campbell Black, were indicted on charges that they manipulated the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, a benchmark rate that underpins trillions of dollars in mortgages, student loans and other debt. (nyti.ms/1P95fVy)

- Walmart, the U.S.'s largest retailer, is testing the use of flying drones to handle inventory at its large warehouses, which supply the thousands of Walmart stores throughout the nation. In six to nine months, the company said, the machines may be used in one or more of its distribution centers. (nyti.ms/25AC1bz) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)