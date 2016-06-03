PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Michael Ferro, who took the helm of Tribune Publishing
as chairman four months ago, has installed his close
associates on the company's board, making it less likely that
Gannett would continue to pursue its unsolicited
takeover offer. He is also changing the company's name to tronc,
which stands for Tribune online content.(nyti.ms/25DY8RW)
- Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid al-Falih had a message
for the global market: Don't expect us to influence the price of
crude oil by adjusting supplies. "I think managing in the
traditional way that we tried in the past may never come again,"
the minister said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1TSnKEQ)
- The Justice Department announced criminal charges on
Thursday against two former Deutsche Bank traders
accused of manipulating interest rates. The former traders,
Matthew Connolly and Gavin Campbell Black, were indicted on
charges that they manipulated the London interbank offered rate,
or Libor, a benchmark rate that underpins trillions of dollars
in mortgages, student loans and other debt. (nyti.ms/1P95fVy)
- Walmart, the U.S.'s largest retailer, is testing
the use of flying drones to handle inventory at its large
warehouses, which supply the thousands of Walmart stores
throughout the nation. In six to nine months, the company said,
the machines may be used in one or more of its distribution
centers. (nyti.ms/25AC1bz)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)