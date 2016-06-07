PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7

June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In a move sure to bring cheer to junior associates at major law firms, one of the industry's most elite, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, on Monday said it had increased the annual salary for its first-year lawyers to $180,000, from $160,000. (nyti.ms/1tdJ6kC)

- National Amusements, the theater chain through which Sumner Redstone controls his media empire, said on Monday that it had altered Viacom's corporate bylaws to prevent the entertainment company from selling any part of Paramount without the approval of the full board. (nyti.ms/1UvFRe5)

- Regulators are wrangling with bankrupt coal companies to set aside enough money to clean up Appalachia's polluted rivers and mountains so that taxpayers are not stuck with the $1 billion bill. (nyti.ms/1U5hjeB)

- Troy Carter, known as an innovative manager for musicians and a prolific tech investor, has joined Spotify as its global head of creator services, overseeing the company's relationships with artists, songwriters and record companies, Spotify said on Monday. (nyti.ms/1Obm7Qq) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)