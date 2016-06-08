PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 8

June 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Tuesday, top computer scientists along with World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee brainstormed at an event, called the Decentralized Web Summit, over new ways that web pages could be distributed broadly without the standard control of a web server computer, as well as ways of storing scientific data without having to pay storage fees to companies such as Amazon, Dropbox or Google. (nyti.ms/1WEdOzn)

- To many in the furniture industry, the 2014 merger of Herman Miller and Design Within Reach was a no-brainer. But a little-noticed lawsuit brought by two long-time shareholders in Delaware contends that the $154 million merger of the two never happened at all. (nyti.ms/1TYfX8A)

- A proposal by a senior House Republican Jeb Hensarling to dismantle portions of the 2010 Wall Street reforms known as the Dodd-Frank Act has rekindled a partisan debate over the state of banking regulation eight years after the financial crisis.(nyti.ms/1Uod8YH)

- The Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to an overhaul of the nation's 40-year-old law governing the use of toxic chemicals in homes and businesses, sending the bill to President Obama for his expected signature. (nyti.ms/25LepnZ) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)