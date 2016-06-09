PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 9

June 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Osamu Suzuki, the chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation , plans to give up day-to-day control of the automaker he has led for most of the last four decades, in response to a scandal over improper fuel economy tests on cars that the company sells in Japan. (nyti.ms/1ZzMj89)

- Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed on Wednesday on an $82.1 billion budget for New York City that adds tens of millions in new spending for initiatives, including summer jobs for youths, after-school programs and reserve funds to help the city weather an economic downturn. (nyti.ms/1VNFtNk)

- Two lawyers from a Washington law firm Williams & Connolly, James Bruton III and James Fuller III have been ordered by a Manhattan court to provide documents and testimony about conversations they had with a former Morgan Stanley banker and oil investor Morris Zukerman. The lawyers were defending Zukerman who was accused of failing to pay $45 million in income and sales taxes. (nyti.ms/24BvQkY)

- Guy Hands, the founder of private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners, denied in court on Wednesday that he had made up conversations he claimed he had with senior executives at Citigroup ahead of a disastrous deal to buy EMI in 2007. (nyti.ms/1WFMYXv)

