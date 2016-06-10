PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- National Amusements, the theater chain through which
Sumner Redstone controls his $40 billion empire, is preparing to
replace a handful of directors on the Viacom board, a
move that is expected to serve as a prelude to the ouster of the
company's embattled chief executive. (nyti.ms/1VPLuJo)
- Electric carmaker Tesla Motors is under scrutiny
from federal regulators over suspension failures attributed to
its biggest-selling model - along with reports that it had asked
owners not to disclose the problem. (nyti.ms/1XJWSbw)
- German prosecutors said on Thursday that they were
investigating whether a Volkswagen manager
encouraged employees to destroy or remove documents last year,
shortly before the Environmental Protection Agency publicly
accused the carmaker of illegally manipulating emissions tests
in the United States. (nyti.ms/1ZCTAnI)
- As part of the continuing global backlash over the popular
ride-sharing service, Uber and two of its senior
European executives were convicted and fined nearly $500,000 in
France on Thursday for running an illegal transportation
business. (nyti.ms/28oYDhv)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)