PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 14

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
June 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Microsoft Corp's blockbuster $26.2 billion takeover of LinkedIn Corp might be an attempt to travel through time. Specifically, to the heady heights of yesteryear's technology valuations. (nyti.ms/1ZMVZME)
- With sales sluggish and stiffening competition from rivals like Google and Facebook, Apple announced on Monday coming improvements to the software that runs its devices, including a revamped Music app, an easier login process and better information-sharing across devices. (nyti.ms/1U6dUdo)
- Donald Trump said his campaign would revoke the press credentials of The Washington Post, effectively prohibiting journalists from one of the nation's largest newspapers from joining the traveling press corps of the presumptive Republican nominee. (nyti.ms/28AA80Z)
- The Supreme Court rejected an effort in Puerto Rico to allow public utilities there to restructure $20 billion in debt, striking down a 2014 Puerto Rico law. (nyti.ms/1U9iRHD) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.