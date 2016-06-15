PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- MSCI Inc, a widely-followed global index provider, said on Tuesday it wasn't adding China's local-currency shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, a fresh setback for China's efforts to join international markets. (on.wsj.com/1Ooj4Vn)
- Federal prosecutors claim that Andrew Caspersen ran a Ponzi-like scheme to defraud friends, family and a hedge fund foundation of nearly $40 million over an 18-month period. (nyti.ms/25WQC4J)
- High-speed internet service can be defined as a utility, a federal court has ruled in a sweeping decision clearing the way for more rigorous policing of broadband providers and greater protections for web users. (nyti.ms/1UstWls)
- Iran has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co for the acquisition of new passenger planes to help modernize its outdated fleet, state-run Iranian news media reported on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/21lcCQa) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.