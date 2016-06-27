PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 27

June 27 The following are the top stories on the
- Some economists warn that the policies largely favoured by
the banks could further alienate the public and increase the
frustration that encouraged Britons to vote for leaving the
European Union. (nyti.ms/28WPgjh)
- A sobering report released on Monday by the International
Energy Agency says air pollution has become a major public
health crisis leading to around 6.5 million deaths each year,
with "many of its root causes and cures" found in the energy
industry. (nyti.ms/291ea1D)
- Some private equity firms that came in as the cleanup crew
for the housing crisis are now repeating errors that banks
committed, while others are bypassing the working poor. (nyti.ms/28Xs4zW)
- Taking shape after months of negotiations is a broad
settlement agreement, involving Volkswagen, the
federal government and a half-million car owners are expected to
exceed $10 billion. The deal, set to be announced on Tuesday,
also expected to require Volkswagen to pay penalties. (nyti.ms/28YhCuB)
