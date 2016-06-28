PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay up to $14.7
billion to settle claims stemming from its diesel emissions
cheating scandal, in what would be one of the largest consumer
class-action settlements ever in the United States. nyti.ms/296mj3O
- The world' s largest uncut diamond, a 1,109-carat white
diamond discovered last fall in the Lucara mine in Botswana will
be up for bid Wednesday evening in a public auction at Sotheby's
in London. nyti.ms/28ZzQWS
- An airbag made by the auto supplier Takata Corp
has been linked to a crash that killed a woman in Malaysia over
the weekend, the vehicle's manufacturer said on Monday. nyti.ms/28ZUwzd
- AstraZeneca Plc is trying to get its popular
anti-cholesterol pill Crestor approved to treat children, who
have a rare disease, characterized by high cholesterol. Critics
say AstraZeneca is trying to abuse the law, since the
overwhelming use of Crestor is for treating adults with high
cholesterol, not children with the rare disease. nyti.ms/28X5Nij
- The Supreme Court declined to review a 2015 ruling by the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, limiting debt
collectors to state usury laws. nyti.ms/28UybUY
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)