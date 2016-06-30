PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 30

June 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Just two days before Puerto Rico plans to default on a large debt payment, the Senate passed and sent to the White House a relief measure to help the financially desperate island surmount its fiscal crisis, ending a grueling, months-long effort to rescue the commonwealth. nyti.ms/295P0wS

- United Airlines and leaders of its flight attendants' union have agreed to a new labor contract that will unify the cabin crews for the first time since United's merger with Continental Airlines more than five years ago. nyti.ms/291KL21

- All but one of largest banks in the U.S. earned an unconditional passing grade from federal regulators on their annual stress tests, which measure their preparedness to weather a financial crisis. nyti.ms/29gYc18

- European officials are expected to approve a new agreement with the United States aimed at helping companies such as General Electric and Google, among others, move online data between the two regions despite concerns about how the digital information of Europeans may be retrieved by the American government. nyti.ms/29fKknZ (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)