PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 6

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
- The financial strains from Britain's vote to leave the European Union are starting to show, as worries ripple through the country's real estate market after three major real estate funds suspended payouts. nyti.ms/29h6jNg
- Hostess Brands LLC, the maker of Twinkies and Ding Dongs, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a majority stake in the company to a publicly traded affiliate of the Gores Group, an investment firm, for about $725 million. nyti.ms/29h61G5
- Bucking the trend of conserving cash at a time of low oil prices, the American oil giant Chevron said on Tuesday that it would go ahead with a $37 billion expansion of a gargantuan oil field on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan. nyti.ms/29h6aJz
- Twitter appointed Bret Taylor, a former senior executive at Facebook, to its board, continuing a makeover of its board of directors as it struggles to rev up its growth. nyti.ms/29h6iJf (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)