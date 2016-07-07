PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories on the
- The Federal Reserve did not raise its benchmark interest
rate in June because officials were worried that economic growth
might be flagging, according to an official account published on
Wednesday. nyti.ms/29yEhNO
- The Italian government, according to some estimates, needs
to spend $45 billion to shore up its banks burdened with bad
loans. Fears that European authorities will bar the government
from providing that support are adding to the turbulence caused
by Brexit. nyti.ms/29nKNrg
- Roger Ailes, chairman of Fox News, was accused on
Wednesday of forcing out a prominent female anchor after she
refused his sexual advances and complained to him about
persistent harassment in the newsroom, a startling accusation
against perhaps the most powerful man in television news. nyti.ms/29yfSs3
- Andrew Caspersen, a former Wall Street executive and scion
of a wealthy family, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal
charges that he defrauded friends, relatives and a hedge fund
billionaire's foundation of nearly $40 million. nyti.ms/29s654F
