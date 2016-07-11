PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 11

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
July 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tronc, the rebranded Tribune Publishing, wants to offer 2,000 videos a day, up from about 200 now, and hands-off video production is central to that aim. nyti.ms/29Ab0l7
- Ultimate Fighting Championship, which promotes mixed martial arts, is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it has sold itself to a group led by talent giant WME-IMG for about $4 billion, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Backing the deal are private equity heavyweights Silver Lake, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and the investment firm of billionaire Michael Dell. nyti.ms/29wV8Mn
- The tax plan shepherded by House Speaker Paul Ryan would fundamentally change the system, but both plans reduce taxes on capital gains and high incomes. nyti.ms/29IFdfZ
- Amazon.com Inc is building a complex at its Seattle headquarters where employees can sit by a creek, walk on suspension bridges and brainstorm in the boughs. nyti.ms/29qCppM (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.