PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 12

- Pokemon Go, the smartphone game that has soared to the top
of the download charts, shows how a new technology can break
through from niche toy for early adopters to go mainstream. nyti.ms/29MjW4N
- Southwestern Energy Co is leading an industry
group that aims to cut methane leakage to less than 1 percent of
national gas production. nyti.ms/29LBMFh
- Twitter Inc said on Monday it would partner with
CBS Corp to live-stream the Democratic and Republican
National Conventions later this month, as the social media
company works to be a leader in broadcasting live news and
entertainment. nyti.ms/29sIOkc
- After defending the Affordable Care Act in all its
intricacies for six years, President Obama proposed ways to
improve it, saying the Congress should provide larger subsidies
for private health insurance and create a public plan like
Medicare to compete with private insurers in some states. nyti.ms/29zVYIl
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)