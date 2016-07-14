PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 14

July 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- If former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson's suit against
her former boss Roger Ailes is forced into arbitration, her
chances of winning are lessened, and little will be made public
about it. nyti.ms/29KAuLy
- As the political chaos after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union starts to subside, one of the most pressing
issues for the country's new leader is how to keep doing
business with the bloc's vast single market of 500 million
consumers. Many are pointing to fjord-flecked Norway as a
possible model for the way forward. nyti.ms/29zQ8pT
- As part of a broad revamping of Time Inc, Alan
Murray was named chief content officer replacing Norman
Pearlstine, who will stay on as vice chairman. nyti.ms/29PM5JN
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, a pre-eminent law firm on Wall
Street, plans to announce on Thursday that Faiza Saeed, one of
the two leaders of its mergers practice, will become the 16th
presiding partner in the nearly two-century history of the law
firm. nyti.ms/29ygGsz
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)