PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 15

July 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit
reversed a ruling that Microsoft Corp must turn over
email communications for a suspect in a narcotics investigation
stored in a Microsoft data center in Dublin. nyti.ms/29HJQGe
- The bids, for Yahoo Inc's core internet
operations, are said to be due on Monday, with the board
prepared to make a decision soon after. nyti.ms/29Bq6CL
- JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected
financial results on Thursday and gave credit to improvement in
the American economy. nyti.ms/29LSdmI
- The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to require
the labeling of foods that contain genetically engineered
ingredients, clearing the bill's final obstacle before it heads
to the White House, where President Obama is expected to sign it
into law. nyti.ms/29HS8gg
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)