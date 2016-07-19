PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 19

July 19 The following are the top stories on the
- Netflix said that its subscriber growth for
streaming video service had slowed significantly during the
second quarter. It added that there were far fewer subscribers
over all during the period than expected and blamed it on news
media coverage of its plans for price increases. nyti.ms/2a52gSy
- Yahoo said that its revenue in the second quarter
fell 15 percent and also acknowledged that Tumblr - its biggest
acquisition under its CEO, Marissa Mayer - was now worth only
one-third of the $1.1 billion that Yahoo paid for it in 2013. nyti.ms/2a7DNvn
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is being investigated
by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is asking
whether the automaker has improperly inflated its monthly
vehicle sales totals. The company said it was cooperating with
the inquiry. nyti.ms/29JM4nN
- Utah Department of Health reported the diagnosis of a new
case of the Zika virus that did not appear to have been
contracted through either of the known sources of transmission:
a mosquito bite or sexual contact. The patient, who has fully
recovered, was a "family contact" who helped care for an older
man who was infected with the virus after traveling abroad. nyti.ms/29PapcG
