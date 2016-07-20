PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 20

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter barred Milo Yiannopoulos, one of the most egregious and consistent offenders of its terms of service, in an attempt to show that it is cracking down on abuse. nyti.ms/29TrQqz
- After a lawsuit was filed against high-speed train start-up Hyperloop One, accusing some of its top figures of harassment and mismanagement, the company sued the plaintiffs in the original case accusing the four men - one of whom is a company co-founder - of trying to start a competing venture and to poach employees to do so. nyti.ms/29U6SJa
- A Brazilian judge in a state criminal court in Rio de Janeiro, ordered a nationwide shutdown of WhatsApp after the messaging service, owned by Facebook, did not turn over user data requested by authorities as part of a criminal investigation. Brazil's Supreme Court overturned the order in a few hours. nyti.ms/2asNvYH
- Microsoft, in its quarterly earnings, offered strong signs that its cloud business was growing quickly. Revenue from Azure, a business Microsoft started to compete in cloud computing with Amazon, the market leader, rose more than 100 percent in the quarter. nyti.ms/29SNuSa (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.