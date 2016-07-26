PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 26

July 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon has partnered with the British government to significantly expand drone testing, in a move that could allow the devices to deliver packages to British homes far earlier than in the United States. nyti.ms/2asumH4

- Two years ago, a Federal Reserve New York employee had leaked confidential government information to a banker at Goldman Sachs, which resulted in the bank paying a $50 million penalty to New York State regulators. The Fed is now preparing an enforcement action of its own against Goldman and the bank is expected to pay a financial penalty in that case as well. nyti.ms/2asuqXt

- Democratic Party leaders scrambled to rescue their convention from political bedlam as supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders erupted in boos, jeers and protests against Hillary Clinton after an email leak showed that party officials had sought to undermine Sanders in their race for the nomination. nyti.ms/2asveeM

- As energy prices start to rebound, a group of oil workers in the North Sea are gearing up for a strike, saying the industry-wide cuts have been too deep. The labor action, by unions represent about 400 maintenance workers on seven oil production platforms operated by Royal Dutch Shell. nyti.ms/2asvfQ3

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)