PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 26

- Amazon has partnered with the British government
to significantly expand drone testing, in a move that could
allow the devices to deliver packages to British homes far
earlier than in the United States. nyti.ms/2asumH4
- Two years ago, a Federal Reserve New York employee had
leaked confidential government information to a banker at
Goldman Sachs, which resulted in the bank paying a $50
million penalty to New York State regulators. The Fed is now
preparing an enforcement action of its own against Goldman and
the bank is expected to pay a financial penalty in that case as
well. nyti.ms/2asuqXt
- Democratic Party leaders scrambled to rescue their
convention from political bedlam as supporters of Senator Bernie
Sanders erupted in boos, jeers and protests against Hillary
Clinton after an email leak showed that party officials had
sought to undermine Sanders in their race for the nomination. nyti.ms/2asveeM
- As energy prices start to rebound, a group of oil workers
in the North Sea are gearing up for a strike, saying the
industry-wide cuts have been too deep. The labor action, by
unions represent about 400 maintenance workers on seven oil
production platforms operated by Royal Dutch Shell. nyti.ms/2asvfQ3
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)