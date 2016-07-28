PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 28

July 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal regulators are preparing to significantly strengthen the rules that govern debt collection in an effort to clamp down on collectors who hound consumers for debts they may not even owe. nyti.ms/2ascVH9

- Carlyle Group plans to announce on Thursday that it has appointed Sandra Horbach as one of two co-heads of its main United States buyout arm. The move will make Horbach one of the most senior women in private equity. nyti.ms/2asddO1

- Facebook reported second-quarter earnings with strong increases across almost every measure. It said sales totaled $6.44 billion for the quarter, up 59 percent from a year ago, while profit almost tripled to $2.06 billion. The rise was driven by strong mobile ad sales, as well as a steady ascent in its number of users. nyti.ms/2asdr7T

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Allergan's generics business after agreeing to sell 79 generic drugs to rival firms. Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition said in a statement that the settlement "safeguards the competitive availability of these medications for patients across the country who depend on them." nyti.ms/2asdwZc

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)