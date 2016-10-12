PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it was killing the production of its Galaxy Note 7 entirely, following reports that some of the replacement devices were blowing up too. nyti.ms/2e4Ba2U

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the plane crash in East Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday. The FBI is investigating if the crash that killed a passenger was intentional. nyti.ms/2e4BEGe

- NBC news anchor Billy Bush is set to exit NBC after a videotape of Bush and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women surfaced online. nyti.ms/2e4DhU0

- Employees at Wells Fargo & Co tipped off the bank's ethics hotline and human resources department for years before the scandal came to light last month. nyti.ms/2e4C6nS (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)